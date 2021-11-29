Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,994. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $407.33 million, a P/E ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

