DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

