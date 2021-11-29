Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,982. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.