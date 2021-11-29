Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.17. 21,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

