BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MUC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,065. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

