BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
MUC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,065. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
