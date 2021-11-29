IM Cannabis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,251% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

IMCC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 43,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,709,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

