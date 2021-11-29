Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

