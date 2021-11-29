CumStar Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.62 Million (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CumStar has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CumStar has a market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00095359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.21 or 0.07553782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.80 or 0.99819337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CumStar

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

CumStar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumStar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CumStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

