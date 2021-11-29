Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $2.59

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $133.94 million and $10.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00004447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00095359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.21 or 0.07553782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.80 or 0.99819337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,631,387 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.