Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.36. 188,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

