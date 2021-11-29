Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.66. DaVita posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.91. 44,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $96.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

