-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,663. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

