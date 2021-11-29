Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

DEI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 54,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.