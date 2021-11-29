Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

DEI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 54,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

