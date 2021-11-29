MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,113,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,189. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

