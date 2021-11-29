Short Interest in New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Decreases By 91.0%

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NECA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,461,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,719,453. New America Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About New America Energy
