MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDWK stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. MDwerks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About MDwerks
