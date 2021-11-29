MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDWK stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. MDwerks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About MDwerks

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

