Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

