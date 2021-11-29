Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $189.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

