Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 54131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

