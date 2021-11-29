InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
