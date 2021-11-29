InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

