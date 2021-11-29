BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,844. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

