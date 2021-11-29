RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 124.3% in November

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,228. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

