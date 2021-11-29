$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,944. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.