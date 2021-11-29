$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,944. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

