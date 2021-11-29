inSure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One inSure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00098209 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

inSure Coin Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

