Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,709. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

