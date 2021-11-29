4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 11,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,877. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.