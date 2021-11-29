Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

ADVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 23,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,570. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

