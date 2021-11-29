British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

