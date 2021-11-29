EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

