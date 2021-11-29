Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Hold

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

ATEX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $60.09. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anterix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

