Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CRNX traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $23.90. 11,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,837. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

