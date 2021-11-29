Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.54 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.