$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 46,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,662. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.