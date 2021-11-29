Velas Price Hits $0.42 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $898.84 million and $17.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004592 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001062 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.