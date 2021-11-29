Royale Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $352,105.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,904,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

