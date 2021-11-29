$1.75 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,869,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

