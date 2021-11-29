Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $72.19

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

STN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 2,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,364. Stantec has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

