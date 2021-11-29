Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00.

11/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

11/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$19.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

10/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.86. 5,931,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,236. The stock has a market cap of C$32.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

