Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

