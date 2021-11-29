MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Monday. MDwerks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

MDwerks Company Profile

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

