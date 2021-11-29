MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDWK remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Monday. MDwerks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
MDwerks Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.