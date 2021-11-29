New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Update

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NECA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 19,461,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,719,453. New America Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

