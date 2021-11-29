Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 3,464 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.68. 141,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,258. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

