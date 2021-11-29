Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

