$39.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $39.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.66 billion and the highest is $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $33.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $135.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.86 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.56. 711,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,049,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83. The company has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

