South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 13,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. South32 has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.