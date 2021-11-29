nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $38.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 217,599 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 24,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,958. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

