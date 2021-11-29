nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $38.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 24,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,958. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
