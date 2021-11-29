Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,220.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $87.34. 78,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

