Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.59

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 7098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanterix by 63.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,156.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 82.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

