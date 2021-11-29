Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Down 52.0% in November

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

GDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.03. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,671. The firm has a market cap of $331.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.