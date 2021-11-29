Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 55.2%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NDP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $24.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
See Also: What is a support level?
