Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 55.2%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.